WATSONTOWN - Donald C. “Don” Harstead, 90, of Watsontown, peacefully passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Sept. 16, 1931, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Katherine (Geisen) Harstead. On July 27, 1952, he married the former Catherine R. Povish, and together they have celebrated 43 years of marriage, until her passing on Jan. 11, 1995.
Don was a 1949 graduate of Williamsport High School, after which he served honorably for two years in the US Navy during the Korean War. He worked at Chef Boyardee, in Milton, for 40 years.
He enjoyed boating, scuba diving, and watching wrestling on TV.
Don is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Wayne Cotner, of Turbotville; two grandchildren, Ryan (Jamie) Cotner, of Catawissa, and Renee Cotner, of Turbotville; and one brother, Charles Harstead Jr., of South Williamsport.
Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 1 with the Rev. Jason King, Friendship Baptist Church, Watsontown, officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
