McEWENSVILLE - A graveside service for Larry L. Fisher, 71, of Watsontown, who died March 18, 2020, has been planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.
It will be an informal gathering of friends and family to share memories of Larry. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged. Following the service at the graveside, a celebration of Larry’s life will continue at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg.
A full obituary can be viewed online at www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.