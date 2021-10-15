MIFFLINBURG — Benny “Ben” Joe Romig, 60, Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 5:17 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Jan. 21, 1961, in McClure, a son of the late Roger and Helen (Hoover) Romig. On Oct. 14, 2000, in McClure, he married the former Denise L. Swanger, who survives.
Ben was a 1978 graduate of West Snyder High School.
He was employed at Wood-Mode, Kreamer, for 42 years.
Ben attended Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton.
He loved his God, his family, his Chica, traveling, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 21 years, are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Justin and Trish Romig, Anthony and Erin Threet, and Tristan Threet and fiancé Jackie Arbogast; grandsons, Brady Threet, Bryson Threet; step-sister, Cindy and her husband Jeff Lash; stepbrother Ray Kline and Annette Zimmerman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Ellie Swanger; and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Romig.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, with Rev. Arlie Davis officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
