Nancy E. King Fisher

WATSONTOWN — Nancy Emma King Fisher, 82, of Watsontown, Pa., passed away surrounded by family, on June 6, 2020, in Kennesaw, Georgia. A full obituary was published at the time of her passing in 2020.
Family and friends are invited for a memorial service on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 401 Main St., Watsontown at 11 a.m.
Burial has been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, at the Watsontown Cemetery.
