ALLENWOOD — Daun I. Barrett, 78, of Allenwood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her home.
Born Feb. 18, 1944, in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Lydia Mae (McLaughlin) Pontious. On Aug. 28, 1978, she married William J. Barrett and together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.
Daun was a 1962 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked at many places over the years including, Charlie Umpstead Meat & Subs, she was a custodian at Watsontown Bank, and performed housekeeping for various local families. Daun was a 25-year member of the Order of Eastern Star.
She enjoyed doing puzzles, working in her flower beds, and sewing.
In addition to her husband, William, she is survived by her son, William S. Barrett, of Allenwood; one daughter, Rhonda Sue Leech, of Montoursville; three grandchildren, Cody Aunkst, Kaliee Barrett, and Samuel Barrett; one great-grandson, Jamison Aunkst; and two sisters, Janet Gallagher, of Douglassville and Patricia Hampton, of New Hampshire.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Aunkst.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Todd Baker, officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to Geisinger Cancer Center, 75 Medical Park Drive, Lewisburg, Pa 17837.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.