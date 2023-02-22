Harold Mazza

Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning becoming a wintry mixture in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.