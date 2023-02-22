MILTON — Harold Mazza, 81, of Milton, formerly of Dixon, MO, died Monday, February 20, 2023, at home with his family by his side.
Born May 26, 1941, in New York City, he was a son of the late Peter and Mary (O’Conner) Mazza. He married the former Elaine Whitehurst, who preceded him in death in January of 2009.
Harold was a graduate of Levittown High School, NY. He served honorably in the United States Army where he later retired as a Chief Warrant Officer Two. Harold then worked as a civilian Master Instructor for the Army Corps of Engineers.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Harold loved to travel and tinker around his home. He was also quite fond of animals, owning many dogs and cats through the years. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Debera (Richard Jr. “Fuzz”) Boyer, of Milton, Donna Bird, of New Columbia, and Derren (Tiffany) Mazza, of Galesburg, MI; one sister, Maureen Kontopodas, of Doylestown; 12 grandchildren, Antony Trump Jr, Stevan (Whitney) Trump, Chelsea (Brandon) Manwill, Tylar Boyer, Correne (Mike) Hufnagle, Sabrina (Ryan) Payne, Clarrisa Feaster, and Dakota, Kennedy, Lillian, Cullen and Maura Mazza; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by one brother, William O’Brien; and one sister, Joann Mazza.
Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, February 24, at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg, where a funeral will be held at 3 p.m.
Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests contributions in Harold’s memory be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA-Danville Center, 1467 Bloom Road Danville, PA 17821.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.