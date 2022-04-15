MILTON — Dotty I. Brouse, 96, formerly of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Danville on Sept. 24, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Bergenstock) Delsite. She was married to John A. Brouse Sr. Together they celebrated 66 years of marriage until his death in 2014.
Dotty was a 1944 graduate of Danville High School and had worked as a torpedo Welder during World War II, later she had worked for the Fence Restaurant and Milton High School cafeteria.
She was a member of the Milton Lutheran Church, and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed square dancing with her husband, listening to country music and especially loved spending time with her family.
Dotty is survived by a son, John A. Brouse Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Texas; a daughter, Sharon M. Greiner and her husband Charles “Cuff”; four grandchildren, Chris Greiner, Chad Greiner, Jesse Brouse and Jason Brouse; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Connie Brouse and Lori Brouse. Two brothers, Malcolm Delsite and Richard Delsite; and a sister, Adelia Clark.
Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Milton Lutheran Church 100 Mahoning St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. Gary Schaeffer officiating. Burial will follow in Dreisbach Church Cemetery, Lewisburg.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
