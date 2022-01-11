LEWISBURG - Flora I. "Sis" Winder, 91, formerly of Milton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
Born Jan. 30, 1930, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Grover and Nina (Strassner) Deitrick. She was married to Charles T. Winder for 46 years until his passing in 1996. They married on April 8, 1949.
Flora worked at Fox Nap, NQ2, Montgomery Mills, and for the Milton School District as a school security officer for sporting and special events. She enjoyed knitting and plastic canvas work where she won numerous awards. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Turbotville.
She is survived by her son, Terrance R. Winder (Laura), of Sellersville; four grandchildren, Charles R. Winder, Richard A. (Amber) Winder Sr. and Sharon K. (Roy) Aikey, all of Milton, and Sandra (Steven) Oldemeyer, of Oak Harbor, Wash.; six great-grandchildren, Ashley Cale (Brian), Richard Winder Jr., Michael Williamson (April), Elizabeth Winder, Serrina Stanley and Meagon Aikey; eight great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Charles, she was preceded in death by her eight brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are invited for a viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 1 with her pastor, the Rev. Doug Schader, officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
Due to the COVID-19 numbers increasing the family is requiring all in attendance to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to her church, Trinity United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 269, Turbotville, PA 17772.
