In the sure and certain hope of the resurrection, Mary Ellen Dean Bartholomew died on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2021, at her home in Lewisburg surrounded by her family. She was a long-time Milton resident. Mary Ellen was known for her love of her family and many cherished friends, a wonderful sense of humor, and a life of service which she also instilled in her children.
She was born on Sept. 29,1928, in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, the daughter of the late D. Ralph Dean Sr. and Fredericka “Freda” Heacock Dean.
Mary Ellen graduated from Milton Area High School in 1946 and Bloomsburg State Teachers College, now Bloomsburg University in 1952. She was employed as a teacher in the Milton Area School District before raising her family. Later she worked in the family businesses of The Elite Shoppe and the Smart Shop in Milton as well as in the retail division of the Country Cupboard.
An active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milton (now Milton Lutheran Parish), Mary Ellen served on church council, sang in the choir, was a communion assistant, and served on various ministry teams including the home communion team. Her community involvement included serving on the boards of the Susquehanna Valley Symphony Orchestra, the Milton Area School District, and Milton/Lewisburg Meals on Wheels. She also served as president of the Junior Women’s Club of Milton, the GFWC Pennsylvania Women’s Club of Milton and the Milton Merchants Association. Additionally, she was a longtime volunteer with Hospice of Evangelical.
In 2020, Mary Ellen was awarded the United Methodist Association Mission Award, a national award presented by Albright Care Services for her exemplary volunteer service to Meals on Wheels. She delivered meals for 47 years beginning at the inception of the program in 1972.
She is survived by six children: Mindelle Bartholomew, Milton; W. Thomas Bartholomew (Joan), Clearfield; Charlotte Leidy (Mark Baylen), Chapel Hill, NC; Edward Bartholomew, Cogan Station and companion, Karen Day; Marty Diaz (Al), Montoursville; and Carolyn Daniloff (Michael), Lewisburg; five grandchildren: Warren Bartholomew III (Becky); Jolene Hollabaugh (Logan); Katie Haines (Jake); AJ Diaz and companion, Corrine Stojakovich; and Nicholas Daniloff; three great-grandchildren and her “seventh child”, Walt Sakowski. In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen was predeceased by a brother D. Ralph Dean Jr.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milton, followed by a memorial service at noon with her Pastor, the Rev. Gary Schaeffer, presiding. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Masking is requested.
The family wishes to thank Dr. David Zelechoski and his staff and Hospice of Evangelical for their kind and compassionate care of their mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Milton Lutheran Parish, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847 or Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented