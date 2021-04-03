MILTON — Frances S. Bower, 92, of rural Milton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at her home.
There will be a celebration of Frances' life at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 7 Church St., Turbotville. There will be a visitation held from 1 to 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to Montgomery House Library, P.O. Box 5, McEwensville, PA 17749.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To send a condolence or remembrance please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
Commented