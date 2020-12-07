DOVER, Del. — Robert (Rob) C. Clemens Jr., 58, of Dover, Del., passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at home.
A loving and selfless son, brother, uncle, and friend, Rob's life began in Lewisburg, Pa.
With a graduation from Milton High School in Milton, and a short jaunt in Florida in the rearview, Rob said hello to Delaware where a B.S. in political science from the University of Delaware springboarded his permanence into the fabric of the state and her people. His reputation as a humble, proud, and faithful servant to those in whom he believed ensured Rob a decades-long partnership with political leaders that shaped not only Delaware, but the nation as well. He often relayed the privilege of working for various U.S. and state senators and political candidates; however, those same senators and candidates would insist the privilege was theirs. A jovial sort, Rob never missed a chance to share humorous tales of political intrigues reminding us all that politicians are human too.
Austin-Healey, Ambassador, and AMX are terms synonymous with Rob. A true lover of automobiles, Rob procured two cars before his 16th birthday, later on having to alternate vehicles in order to drive them all. Always happy to discuss the topic, Rob often regaled others with his vast knowledge of automobiles. To know Rob was to be in the presence of selflessness and generosity of spirit. In his quiet unassuming way, Rob showed us all how to accept others for their strengths and flaws. No truer friend did exist than Rob who would lend a strong back, intelligent opinion, or sage advice. His deep laugh will reverberate through the memories of many as will his Pa. dutch phrases of "there's more back still" and" will you leave the dog in?"
Rob cared fiercely for his family and smiled brightly anytime his niece, Jess, was mentioned. His love for his mother, father, sister, brother-in-law, and grandmother were evident to those who knew him. Rob's family transcended blood; he had a close circle of friends for whom he sacrificed and who sacrificed for him.
Rob is predeceased by his father, Robert C. Clemens Sr., his grandparents, Ralph and Isabel Clemens and Loris and Helen Fair.
He is survived by his mother, Sylvia Clemens; his sister, brother-in-law, and niece, Yolanda and Gil Bernoski and Jessyca Norwood; his aunts and uncles Pat and Fred Johnson, Dick and Lu Fair, and Lois Lehman, as well as numerous cousins. He also left behind Tucker, his pride and joy, who was always by Rob's side. He is also survived by numerous friends including Chris and Sara Cooper, Alex Budd, and Dan Hafich, with whom he shared a special bond.
A memorial will be held Saturday, Dec. 12. The visitation of family and friends is from 1 to 2 p.m. with a service following at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Road, Dover, DE 19901.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions in Rob’s name to All 4 Paws Rescue, P.O. Box 1221, Chester Springs, PA 19425.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Commented