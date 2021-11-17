MIFFLINBURG - Melvin “Mel” J. Diehl, 89, of Mifflinburg, departed this life to live eternally with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to see family members that have departed prior to him, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Mifflinburg, a son of the late William T. and Margaret L. (Rovenalt) Diehl.
Mel was a 1949 graduate of Lewisburg High School.
In 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served three years in France and one year stateside before continuing in the Active Reserve for a total of 26 years in the military.
Mel worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare at the Laurelton Center, for 36 years, until he retired in 1991. He was very proud of his work at the institution and bettering the lives of those served in the center. Mel worked primarily in refrigeration and air conditioning, but also worked as an electrician, maintenance manager, and with the Department of Highway. He was known as a “Jack of all trades” and learning new skills throughout his life.
On Feb. 19, 1955, he married his sweetheart, the former Lois M. Troester, who survives. They later added three children to their family, Joann, Kenneth, and Douglas.
Mel was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed camping at the Nittany Mountain Campground for over 30 years surrounded by loved friends. Mel enjoyed walking, being outdoors, and working on electronics. He was known for his soda can airplanes and often proudly displayed them at his camper.
Together, Mel and Lois were active members of Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, and he spent many years as a member of the Free & Accepted Masons.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 66 years, are children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his baby sister, Sara Emma; sisters, Betty Ellen and Jane; brother, Lewis “Sonny”; and granddaughter, Mystie Rose.
He was a quiet man of few words, but when he spoke, you were sure to listen. Mel will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, the memorial service will be private.
Burial will be in Lewisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Lois asks that you consider a memorial gift in Mel’s name to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, checks payable to “CHOP Foundation”, P.O. Box 249, Greencastle, PA 17225-0249.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
