WATSONTOWN — A teacher, an entertainer, a storyteller — through art, song, magic, and instruction — Marlin K. Troutman entertained people. Born on 23 August, 1936, he was the son of the late Russell U. and Fannie (Kirkpatrick) Troutman. Marlin grew up in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. Although he was too young to fight in World War II (WWII), his father and two older brothers, Kenneth R. and Richard K., all served in the U.S. Navy. This separation led Marlin to stand on his own and develop unique solutions to problems. He was a life-long Boy Scout, earning his Eagle Scout in 1953. As a boy, Marlin had a strong love of aviation, trains, magic, history and art; those interests continued into adulthood and are reflected in his works. Both the Depression and WWII influenced his life-long love of creating.
Marlin graduated in 1954 from Sunbury High School, where he played football, baseball, and wrestled and finally settled on art. At Pennsylvania State University, he studied under nationally known artists Elaine de Kooning, Robert Mallory, Yar Chomicky, and Hobson Pittman. He received a bachelors of science for art education in 1958 and a Master’s Degree in painting in 1962, both from Penn State.
It was at Penn State that Marlin met Dorothea A. Darlington of West Chester, Pa. He and Dotty married in 1958. Together they had four children, Cynthia, Thomas, Susan, and Russell.
Marlin taught art to generations of students at Warrior Run High School (WRHS) for 38 years (1959-1996). In addition to art classes, he was involved in many school activities: Assistant wrestling coach (1960-1962), theatre director and set designer, art clubs, and faculty advisor for the high school yearbook from 1967-1996. Marlin brought modern art and exhibitions to the Watsontown area, holding interactive art displays and featuring the artwork of talented students. He specialized in photography where students learned both camera and darkroom skills.
Throughout his tenure as WRHS art teacher, he was involved in over 140 plays, musicals, and exhibitions.
Marlin designed and built a family home on the hill overlooking Watsontown, starting in 1966.
Upon retirement, Marlin continued working as an artist, producing artwork in the mediums of oil, watercolor, pen and ink, and photography for local companies such as Weavers Model Trains and Eagle Truck Caps.
Marlin had a long time love of music and theatre. He played the piano, guitar, banjo and harmonica. He stepped onstage as needed, such as during WRHS 1960s productions of South Pacific and My Fair Lady as Alfred P. Doolittle. Later, he joined the Milton Area Theatre of the Arts (MATOTA) as an actor, singer, set designer, and director. After retirement, he sang lead tenor with The Lewisburg Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing for seven years.
Marlin loved model trains, model planes, and history — especially the Civil War and WWII. He began participating in Civil War re-enactment in 1987, continuing for 20 years as a veteran member of the Pennsylvania 53rd Division. From his authentic wool coat to historically accurate beef jerky, Marlin enjoyed re-enacting famous battles including Gettysburg. In addition, with his historically accurate costuming, he served as an extra in four movies: Glory (1989), Gettysburg (1993), Andersonville (1996), and Gods and Generals (2003).
When health issues prevented him from continuing on-field activities during battles, he created the persona of a civil war magician, who traveled with and entertained the troops. He continued to perform magic outside of re-enactments and created several unique magic tricks, known only to him. He performed "A 19th Century Magic Show" and other shows at the Packwood House museum. He was a member of the Society of American Magicians, attending the Harrisburg chapter meetings.
Marlin and Dotty were life-long Penn State football fans, attending home games for decades. All four of their children graduated from Penn State, as well as three grandchildren.
Marlin was a member of the Watsontown chapter of the Lions Club International for 56 years, receiving the Melvin Jones Fellowship award in 2010, the highest award in Lionism. Marlin was recognized for his commitment to serving the world community and his dedication to the foundation's humanitarian goals.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fannie R. Troutman in 1990, Russell U. Troutman in 1991, and his brothers, Kenneth R. Troutman, 2004, and Richard K. Troutman, 2009. He is survived by his wife, Dorothea; his children, Cynthia K. Troutman-Myers, Watsontown; Thomas M. Troutman, Sunbury; Susan T. Olney, Columbia, Md.; and Russell D. Troutman, Orlando, Fla.; and six grandchildren, Rebekah K. Troutman of Washington D.C., Andrew M. Myers of Watsontown, Aaron M. Troutman of Boston, Mass., David M. Myers of Watsontown, Zachariah K. Olney and Ryan E. Olney, both of Columbia, Md.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St. Watsontown, where a Quaker service will be held at 5 p.m. with Therese Miller leading. Additional parking is available at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Private burial will be held in the Watsontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Marlin K. Troutman Memorial Arts Scholarship, at First National Bank, P.O. Box 158, Watsontown, PA 17777.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
