MILTON — Jamie J. Leiby, 74, of Paradise Road, Milton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home.
Born June 12, 1946, in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Butts and Beryl (Fisher) Jamison. She was married Oct. 10, 1963, to the late Myron N. Leiby.
Jamie graduated from Warrior Run High School and she worked at H. Warshow and Sons in Milton as a supervisor.
She is survived by her son, Greg A. Leiby, of Milton.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Allenwood Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.