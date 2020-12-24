WHITE DEER — Wayne L. Smith, 83, of White Deer, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born April 19, 1937, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Warren and Sarah (Ulrich) Smith. He was married to the former Helen Reitz. Together they celebrated 34 years of marriage until his death.
Wayne was a 1955 graduate of Milton High School and served in the US Army from Dec. 14, 1959 to Jan. 25, 1981, with full retirement on April 19, 1997.
He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton and enjoyed watching the Rev. Schuller on Sundays. He was a self-employed carpenter who enjoyed building things for his family and friends. He liker to read, draw and paint, and loved to spend time outdoors, especially fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Lindsay M. Smith of White Deer and a son, Sean Smith of White Deer.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Smith and a sister, Juanita Snyder.
Due to the current health crisis services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
