McEWENSVILLE — Robert A. “Bob” Brown, 78, McEwensville, peacefully returned with his Lord, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at his home.
Born Oct. 23, 1943, he was the son of the late Carroll Brown and Martha (Spong) Blair. On Oct. 16, 1976, he married the former La’Na R. Merrill, and together they have celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Bob was a 1963 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He also attended the McEwensville Elementary School and was a lifetime member of the former McEwensville Fire Company.
Bob was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Turbotville. He enjoyed camping and being with his family. He especially enjoyed his time in the garage, working on cars with his son and grandsons.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a son, Joseph N. Brown and his wife, Jessica, Watsontown; two daughters, Angelique Rafala, Muncy; and Shevonne R. Brown, Spokane, Wash.; six grandchildren, Tyler S. Brown, Michael S. Rafala, Chloe N. Brown, Dylan M. Brown, Andrew R. Rafala and Caitlin A. Rafala; three brothers, Ronald Brown, of Lexington, Ky.; Jim Brown, of Danville, Ill.; and Roger Brown, of New Columbia; and two sisters, Joyce Keefer, Pittsburgh; and Judy Kratzer, of Indiana.
Friends and family are invited for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, Turbotville, where a celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. with his pastor, Rev. Donald Snyder, officiating. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Bob’s memory be made to his church, Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 6, Turbotville, PA 17772.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc. PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.