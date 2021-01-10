MILTON - Mary Lou Sander, 83, of Mahoning Street., Milton, and formerly of Lewisburg and Chester County, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Milton.
Born Aug. 26, 1937, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Herman and Marie (Fritz) Sander.
Mary was a free spirit and determined woman in everything she did. She grew up in southern New York and traveled around having lived in North Carolina and California. She worked in various industries and was always up for trying something new. She enjoyed the classic movies and big band music. She liked to read and was a prolific writer of notes and letters; she was also a history buff.
Mary was a caring and giving person; she tried to help anyone she could. She would readily make friends from strangers she met on the street. She loved her cats and loved riding motorcycles.
Mary attended the Mifflinburg Church of New Life.
She was the last of her siblings.
Following her wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to LAPS, 195 Phillips Park Drive, South Williamsport, PA 17702
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
