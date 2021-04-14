MILTON — Beverly A. Hubler 72 of S. Turbot Avenue, Milton, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at RiverWoods in Lewisburg.
Born Jan. 4, 1949, in Pine Grove, she was the daughter of the late Arthur K. Hubler and Betty (D’Agostino) Scholl.
Beverly was a 1967 graduate of the Scotland School for Veteran’s children in Hershey and was a 1971 graduate of Bloomsburg State College. She worked as a social worker for Northumberland County.
Beverly attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Milton.
She enjoyed puzzles, baking, reading, and traveling. She collected Hummel figurines. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son, Toby Hubler, of Milton.
Beverly was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur “Toby” Hubler and a niece, Amy Hubler.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
