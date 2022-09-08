MILTON — William L. Phillips, 77, of Columbia Avenue, Milton, passed away on Sept. 5, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born in Westover on Aug. 27, 1945, he was the son of the late Ernest and Ruth (Currence) Phillips. He was married on Aug. 5, 1967, to the former Helen Covany, who survives.
William was a 1963 graduate of Lewisburg High School, and he earned an associate degree from Yuba College, where he graduated with honors. He served in the Air Force and was stationed in California and overseas in Turkey. He worked in the radiology department at Evangelical Community Hospital for 40 years and was administrator for the department for 22 years before retiring. William was an active member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion in Milton, and he was a Mason. He liked to hunt, fish and play golf. William loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and he will be greatly missed by his dog, Teako.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; a son, William Phillips and wife, Katherine of Georgia; seven grandchildren, Peyton Walter, Cheyenne Walter, Sage Phillips, Taen Phillips, Sephora Phillips, Larissa Phillips, and Saqqara Phillips; a son-in-law, Richard Walter: a sister-in-law, Sandra Phillips; a brother-in-law, Donald Pilger; and many nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Phillips; two brothers, Ernest and Richard Phillips; and two sisters, Patricia Pilger, and Linda Jo Phillips.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 Lower Market St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Harmony Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
