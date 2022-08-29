Dona E. Wilson

MILTON — Dona E. “Nonnie” Wilson, 79, of Milton, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Danville on June 20, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Herbert N. and Betty E. (Erlston) Wilson.
Nonnie was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1961. After school she went on to work for W.T. Grants Department Store, Milton and then went on and worked for CATV for 30 plus years and retired in 2006.
She was a member of Watsontown Alliance Church and was a proud Sunday School teacher for over 35 years. Family was very important to her and she loved spending time with them. Nonnie also enjoyed reading, playing games, swinging on her backyard swing, family picnics and car rides through the country.
Nonnie is survived by one sister-in-law, Peggy L. Wilson; two nieces and their husbands, Dona L. and Larry A. Sheets, Jr. and Stacey E. and Brian Cox; two great-nephews, Ryan his wife Keslee Sheets and Noah Wilson; one great-niece, Allyssa Cox; two great-great-nephews, Lawrence Sheets and Charlie Sheets, all from Milton.
In addition to her parents, Nonnie was preceded in death by one brother, Lawrence Wilson.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton. The funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville.
