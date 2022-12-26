MILTON — William R. Fetzer, 72. of Milton, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Danville on January 19, 1950, he was the son of the late Harvey and Pauline (Derr) Fetzer.
Bill was a 1967 graduate of Milton High School and served in the US Army during Vietnam. He worked for US Air in Hartford, CT, and Pittsburgh. After returning to the area, he worked at the Selinsgrove Center. He loved old cars.
He is survived by a sister Cindy Hassenplug and her husband Jeff of Milton, a nephew Troy Hassenplug and his wife Adrienne, a two great-nephews Carter and Leyton.
Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St. Milton. A memorial service will begin at 4 with Tracy Fetzer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or to www.stjude.org.
Please reach out to someone who is alone, be spontaneous, and be kind.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
