NEW COLUMBIA - Linda L. Hartman, 70, of 680 Huff Road, New Columbia, since 1972, entered into rest at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born April 27, 1950, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Milford E. and Mildred (Brosius) Kepner. On Sept. 4, 1971, at the Watsontown First Lutheran Church, she married Donald R. Hartman, who preceded her in death April 10, 2005.
Linda was a member of Watsontown Baptist Church.
She was a 1968 graduate of Warrior Run High School, attended LPN school at Geisinger, Danville, and earned her associates degree at Penn Tech, Williamsport.
Linda was employed as an LPN at Geisinger, Danville, and Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. She was employed as a traffic manager at New Columbia Joist from 1987 until she retired in 2005.
She loved spending time with all of her family, reading, and traveling on day trips.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Donald E. and Donna M. Hartman of Blandon; one daughter, Melinda K. Hartman of New Columbia; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Mary A. and Dennis Marr of Tyrone, Leslie L. and William Truckenmiller of Macungie, and Marsha A. Bezuhly of Bloomsburg; one granddaughter, Devin A. Hartman of Blandon; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Lisa Prelovsky.
Funeral services will be conducted privately. Live steaming of the service will be available on the Roupp Funeral Home Facebook page, www.facebook.com/rouppfuneralhome at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, donors@stjude.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences now online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
