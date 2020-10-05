LEWISBURG — Margaret (Peggy) Klaassen, 84, of Lewisburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Jan. 25, 1936, in Milton, she was a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Byers) Yocum. In 1963, she married Marvin Klaassen, who survives.
Margaret was a graduate of Milton High School and Northeastern Bible College. She was a courageous lady with many passions. As a single woman in the early 1960s she was a medical missionary in a remote region of the Andes Mountains in Chile. She visited many of her patients on horseback.
Margaret worked many years in the Milton School District. She loved teaching Sunday school and volunteering at the Pregnancy Care Center in Lewisburg. She also enjoyed meeting new people as a Longaberger consultant.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Cryder and her husband Christian, and Miriam Hoffman and her husband Brad; grandchildren David Hoffman, Malachi and Jordan Cryder, Rebekah and AJ Daniels, Micah and Sarah Cryder; great-grandchildren Peregrin Cryder (Pippin) and Beren Cryder (Ber Ber).
She was preceded in death by her 11 siblings and her infant son, Marvin Jacob Klaassen.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the Gospel Mission of South America, 1401 SW 21st Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.