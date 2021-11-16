WEST MILTON - Dudley Clay Vincent, 94, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, and Helen Louise “Weiz” Vincent, 94, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at their home on Byerly Street, West Milton.
Dudley was born Nov. 17, 1926, in West Milton, and was the son of the late Dudley H. and Bertha (Keiser) Vincent. Dudley was born and died in the same house. Helen Louise was born Feb. 23, 1927, in Milton, and was the daughter of the late G. Bruce and Clara (Lefevre) Harman. They were married on March 29, 1947.
Dudley was a 1945 graduate of Milton High School and he served honorably in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He worked at ACF in Milton until he retired in 1982. He was a member of the F&AM Lodge 256 in Milton, American Legion Post 71 in Milton, the Turbotville Rod and Gun Club, and the Experimental Aviation Association.
Helen Louise was a 1945 graduate of Milton High School. She worked in her early years at Bucknell University and then at Broadway Hardware in Milton. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Milton, formerly of West Milton.
They are survived by two daughters, Beth A. Vincent and husband, William Hawkins, of West Milton, and Amy V. Rearick of Milton; a son, David D. Vincent of Milton; three grandchildren, Megan Rearick Crawford and husband, Robert, of Milton, Nathaniel S. Rearick and wife, Lindsey, of California, and Jenni Vincent West and husband, Tim, of Texas; a stepgranddaughter, Suzy Addleman of Ohio; seven great-grandchildren, Kyler Crawford, Lydia Crawford, Eli West, Ella West, Monroe West, Addison Rearick and Emerson Rearick; and a stepgreat-granddaughter, Sadie Martin.
They were preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Vincent; a son-in-law, Scott Rearick; Dudley’s brother, John Vincent and wife, Lottie and Helen Louise’s brother, Bruce Harman and wife, June.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the former St. Paul’s UCC, 433 High St., West Milton, with a celebration of life service being held at 3 with the Rev. Timothy Hogan-Palazzo officiating.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to the many caregivers who cared for their parents during the last five years.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Milton High School Alumni Association, P.O Box 515, Milton, PA 17847.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
