NEW COLUMBIA — Geraldine F. Dewispelaere, 65, of New Columbia, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Monday, May 8, 2023, at her sister’s home.
Born November 23, 1957, in Wilkes Barre, she was the daughter of Kenneth Sr., and Geraldine (Dunkle) Heywood, both of New Columbia.
She attended Warrior Run High School and she worked at Keystone Sporting Arms for nine years.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her son: Jeremy Reibsome, of New York; two grandchildren; three sisters: Tina (Dale) Byers, of Watsontown, Robin (Melvin) Allen, of Danville, and Margaret (Peggy) Troxell, of Milton; two brothers: Kenneth (Kristine) Heywood Jr., of Northumberland, and Clint (Joe) Heywood, of Montandon; and her companion: Timothy Trate, of Milton.
She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law: Lenora Heywood.
In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to the Lewisburg Cancer Center, 75 Medical Park Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit, www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
