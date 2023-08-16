WATSONTOWN — Candace I. Buck, 78, of Watsontown, passed away on Saturday August 12, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Barry S. Buck, with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage on August 10.
Candace was born in Chester, PA on March 17, 1945, to the late Gordon and Emma (Pace) Ritter. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she played the organ and had worked for Bucknell University. Candace enjoyed spending time with her family, playing in her card club, and donating to various charities.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Barry, are her children, Nicole Buck and Oscar Giraldo, Greg Buck and wife Megan, Jason Buck and wife Chrissy, grandchildren, Logan and fiancée Ashley Mullins, and Emma, a brother Michael Ritter and wife Susan Enterline, and a brother Gordon Ritter and wife Vicky.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Montgomery House Library, mghlib.org and Kids Café Watsontown, PO Box 6, Turbotville, PA 17772.
