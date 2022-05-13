Thomas J. Reimensnyder

MIFFLINBURG — Thomas “Tom” “Mike” John Reimensnyder, 89, of Mifflinburg, died peacefully on March 6, 2022.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21, at Christ United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, where a Life Celebration service will be conducted at 2, with Rev. Timothy Hogan-Palazzo, officiating.
Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery, with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., Mifflinburg.
View the full obituary and leave condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
