Joyce I. McCormick

MILTON — Joyce I. (Weller) McCormick, 89, of Milton died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born in Lewisburg on April 23, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Roy F. and Aida A. (Walker) Weller.
On May 8, 1964, Joyce married the late Scott W. McCormick and they celebrated 31 years of marriage together until his death on Dec. 17, 1995.
She was a graduate of Lewisburg High School Class of 1950 and went on to work for Chef Boyardee, Milton and retired in 1986.
Joyce was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, West Milton, and the American Legion Woman’s Auxiliary, Milton.
She enjoyed cooking; spending time with her husband and her two dogs, Blackie and Tammy; eating out at McDonald's and Marlin’s Sub Shop, Milton. Most of all, Joyce loved to be out and about with her friends.
She is survived by one brother, Harold Weller of Lovettsville, Va.; and two sisters, Thelma Ritter and Linda Weller, both of Lewisburg.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by one sister, Aida Deitrick.
A graveside service for Joyce will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Harmony Cemetery, Milton, with The Reverend Tim Hogan-Palazzo of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation and Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
The service can be viewed at 1 p.m. on the Dale Ranck’s Facebook page or by going to http://www.facebook.com/175591636472737/live.
Send Online Condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
Commented