MILTON — James F. Dershem, 90, of Milton, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at Milton Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was born on October 3, 1932, in Milton and was the son of the late Simon and Grace (Mitchell) Dershem, Sr.
On April 22, 1972, James married the late Ida S. (Linn) and together they were married for 26 out of 43 years that they spent together until her death on September 9, 1998.
He was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Milton, and enjoyed mowing grass, motorcycles, talking with his buddies and telling stories, but most of all James loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their activities.
James is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Steven J. and Darla Connolly of Millmont; and three grandchildren, Tamra Connolly and her companion Jake Kerstetter of Mifflinburg, Kassi Connolly of Hughesville and Grace Kurtz and John Wayne of Ramona, CA; and his best friend, Tip, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by nine brothers and seven sisters.
A celebration of life service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 Lower Market Street, Milton, PA 17847 followed by full military honors at 5:30. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, Milton.
