WALKER, Mich. — Beverly J. “Bev” Bastian, 59, of Walker, Mich., died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born June 28, 1961, in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of the late Bright R. Sr. and Neva (Swanger) Hollenbach. On March 10, 1979, she married Stuart D. Bastian, who survives. Together they celebrated 42 years of marriage.
Bev attended Warrior Run schools. She worked as a cook at various local restaurants.
She loved any type of flowers, gardening, reading and doing puzzles. Bev also enjoyed spending time with her dogs.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are one daughter, Sara Cicarelli and her husband, Michael, of Michigan; one son, Stuart Bastian Jr., of Harrisburg; eight siblings, Bright Hollenbach Jr., of Berwick, Roy Hollenbach and his wife, Brenda, of West Milton, Joyce Bieber and her husband, Roy, Barbara Rea and her husband, Joseph, all of Watsontown, Charles Hollenbach, Tina Mingle and her husband, James, of Muncy, Shirley Wagner and her husband, John and Benjamin Hollenbach, all of Lewisburg; and two grandchildren, Chloe and Abigail Bastian.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Russell Hollenbach.
Interment will be held privately in Watsontown Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Bev’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society, through HYPERLINK “https://donate.myremembrance.com/index.php?urlId=NDg=”www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in her memory.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
