NEW COLUMBIA — Betty M. (Hulsizer) Myers , 95 of Harbeson Road, New Columbia, passed away on January 7, 2023. Betty was born in Lewisburg on June 16, 1927, and raised by her grandmother the late Sally Wertz. She was married on September 18, 1985, to Cleatus J. “CJ” Risbon who preceded her in death on January 29, 2010.
Betty was a member of God’s Missionary Church in New Columbia. She was the owner of Betty’s Ceramics in White Deer for 46 years. She had also worked at International Paper, Montgomery Mills, and Philco. She enjoyed doing ceramics. She liked cats, flowers and spending time at her fishpond.
She is survived by two sons, LaRue Myers of White Deer and Robert Myers and significant other, Doreen Pagnotto of White Deer; six grandchildren, Robert Myers III, Cathy Mecimore, Jennifer Derr, Loretta Grigsby, Scott Myers and Wayne Myers; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 pm on Monday, January 16, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 17, at 11 am with the Rev. Brian Spangler officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
