Bonnie L. Trego

MUNCY — Bonnie L. (Stettler) Trego, 79, of Muncy went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, March 6, 2023, at her home.
She was born on July 27, 1943, in Sunbury, and was the daughter of the late Francis R. and Emma I. (Debo) Stettler.
Bonnie worked for various places throughout the valley as a bookkeeper, including the Sunbury Hospital and then retired from Milton Enterprises, Watsontown.
She was a longtime member of Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton, where she served in many capacities, including the church board. Bonnie was a very giving person and gave to all she could. She was an avid supporter of missions, a great homestyle cook and a faithful prayer warrior. Bonnie loved her family and cherished the time she was able to spend with them.
Bonnie is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, James F. “Jimmer” and Lisa Trego of Selinsgrove; two daughters and one son-in-law, Wendy S. Brosious of Muncy and Bethany S. and Carl Cash of Muncy; four grandchildren, Ryan and Amanda Brosious, James “Jimmy” Trego and his companion Angelina Lawrence, Jonathan and Cameron Trego and Linda Trego; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Tom Brosious.
A viewing will be held for Bonnie on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 3:30 to 5:30 P.M., at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA 17847 ,followed by a celebration of life service at 5:30 in the main auditorium with her grandson, Pastor Ryan Brosious officiating. A graveside service will take place at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton.
