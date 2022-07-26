MILTON — Funeral services for Nancy Cochran, who passed away on July 6, 2022, will be held on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Public visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton. A memorial service will begin at 11 with Rev Gary Schaeffer officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.