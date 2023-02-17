HOUSTON — Robert W. Yannaccone, 73, of Houston, Texas, died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his childhood home in Watsontown.
Born July 7, 1949, in Detroit, MI, he was a son of the late Dr. Robert Yannaccone and Dorothy Yannaccone, who survives.
Rob was a 1967 graduate of Warrior Run High School and served honorably in the United States Air Force, where he spent three years in the Philippines translating Mandarin Chinese. After his discharge as a sergeant in 1971, he attended Temple University and graduated from the University of Houston.
In 2017, Rob retired after 43 years of service at CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies. Rob began work in 1974 as a meter reader and finished as a Telecom Analyst.
Following retirement, Rob became an enthusiastic supporter of the Watsontown Historical Association. He also loved photography, traveling and his adopted state of Texas.
Surviving in addition to his mother are four brothers, Jim (Rozalyn) Yannaccone of Turbotville, Tom (Kay) Yannaccone of Watsontown, Phil Yannaccone of Tulsa, OK, and John (Cher) Yannaccone, of Raleigh, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends scattered across the country.
Private services will be held in the Watsontown Cemetery with Reverend James D. Robison, Jr. officiating.
A celebration service to honor Rob is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
Contributions in Rob’s memory may be made to the Watsontown Historical Association, 109 Main Street, Box 4, Watsontown, PA 17777 or another local civic organization. Rob was a big supporter of local community groups.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.