TURBOTVILLE — James L. “Jim” Bridge, 85, of rural Turbotville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Born April 12, 1937, in Milton, he was the son of the late Clarence E. and Claire E. (Wetzel) Bridge. On Oct. 6, 1956, he married the former Marian E. Owens and they have celebrated 65 years of marriage.
He was a 1955 graduate of Watsontown High School, where he played football, baseball, and wrestled. He served honorably in the US Marine Corps Reserves.
He retired from PP&L at Washingtonville and had previously worked at the former Jasper Wood Products in Watsontown.
He was a member of the former Beaver Run Mennonite Church and enjoyed listening to gospel music, fishing, and camping. But mostly, he loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife, Marian Bridge, at home, are three daughters: Kathryn L. Kilgus and her husband Daniel of Turbotville; Evelyn S. Yost and her husband David of Milton; Dawn E. Sechler and her husband Chadd of Turbotville; a son, Larry W. Bridge and his wife Norma of Danville; eight grandchildren, Brent and Brian Kilgus, Teresa Bridge, Jessica (Doug) Weidman, Ashley (Brian) Chandler, Alicia (Adam) Slother, Megan and Damon Sechler; two great-grandsons, Elijah and Christopher Chandler; and a brother, Donald Bridge and his wife Bonnie of Milton.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Bridge and two sisters, Jeannette Bridge who died in infancy, and Patricia Bower.
Services and burial in Beaver Run Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to either WPGMFM.org, or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.