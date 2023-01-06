LEWISBURG — Robert F. Gift, 92, of Lewisburg, PA, and formerly, North Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away on January 3, 2023, at RiverWoods in Lewisburg. Born in Sunbury, PA, on December 17, 1930, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Sara (Voigt) Gift. He was married in 1960 to Jacqueline (Sinclair) Gift, who passed away in 2008.
Robert was a 1948 graduate of Lewisburg High School, and he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, and a master’s degree from Penn State University. Bob worked for the National Park Service. He was a member of Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Bob served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He loved to be outdoors and earlier enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a skilled wood worker, an avid reader, and he liked to play bingo.
He is survived by a son, Robert D. Gift of Milton, PA; a close cousin, Margot Attinger of Bellefonte, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held in South Carolina at the family’s convenience.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
