MILTON — Carl E. Sulouff, 68, of Milton, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Aug. 27, 1952, in Northumberland, he was the son of Carl L. and Nina (Lombard) Sulouff of Florida. He was married to the former Kim Bieber. Together they celebrated 26 years of marriage.
Carl was a 1971 graduate of Line Mountain High School and serve in the US Army. He had worked for H. Warshow & Sons in Milton.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also was a Cub Scout volunteer.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two sons, Derek Hock of Milton and Brett Sulouff of Mount Carmel; four daughters, Heather Truckenmiller of Turbotville, Cindy Debo of Georgia, Missy Fawcett of Montandon and Kimberly Brubaker of Mount Pleasant Mills; a stepson, Marvin Walker of Muncy; two stepdaughters, Gail Burke of Turbotville and Kristy Clemens of New York; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five brothers, Joseph Sulouff of Sunbury, James Sulouff of Hegins, John Sulouff of Halifax, Richard Sulouff of Shamokin and David Sulouff of Mount Carmel; and two sisters, Celestia Gasiewski of Florida and Suzie Showers of Florida.
Due to the current health crisis services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.