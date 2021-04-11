MILTON — William A. Walters, 86, of Milton, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at his home.
Born Aug. 29, 1934, in Danville, he was the son of the late Arthur C. and Mae E. (Tobias) Walters. He was married to the former Geraldine Cotner, who survives.
William was a graduate of Milton High School and had served in the Pa. National Guard from 1953 to 1961. He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Milton from 1940 to 2011 and then joined Faith Chapel in White Deer.
He had worked for Seidels, delivered milk for Buffalo Valley Dairy, Vogel’s Cleaners and eventually retired from Shippers Carline after 33 years of service. He also played in the Little League World Series in 1947.
He played fast-pitch softball for Kepler’s, Continental Can, Rancks, and Moose teams. He enjoyed roller skating, traveling, just taking a ride, and playing cards with his wife.
William was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks where he was exalted ruler, district deputy and grand exalter ruler, and a member of the Loyal Order of Moose. He was the state vice president in 1993-1994.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by Lynn M. Walters of Milton, Mark Walters and his wife Dawn of Kratzerville, Susie Rearick and her husband Jeff Rearick of Milton, Robert Showers and his wife Samantha of West Columbia, S.C., April Coup of White Deer, and William Showers of West Milton; four foster children, Brittany Konyar and her husband Jimmy of New Columbia, Levi Yoder and his wife Diane of Milton, Adam Fox and his wife Mary Beth of Georgia, Jessica Thomas and her husband Brian of Winfield, and many other children after 13 years of foster care; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Doris Ahern of Levitown.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 with Pastor Jason Weirich officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
