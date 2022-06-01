Ashley C. Loy

ALLENTOWN — Ashley Christina Loy, 28, of Allentown, formerly of Milton, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, where she most recently resided.
She was born Oct. 7, 1993, in Williamsport, a daughter of Gretchen (Althouse) Loy, of Milton and the late James Stephen Loy.
Ashley was a 2013 graduate of Warrior Run High School.
She loved helping people, having volunteered many years at RiverWoods in Lewisburg by singing in church services, pushing wheelchairs, reading to residents and helping with recreation activities. Ashley had recently volunteered at a local senior center.
Ashley enjoyed singing, swimming, reading and watching films related to the military, history and nature. She had especially enjoyed various adventures with her late dad, in jogging, fishing and patriotic events.
She was greatly loved and is missed. Ashley is now at peace with her God and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Surviving in addition to her mother are a sister, Brittney Loy (Levi Bird), of Bloomsburg; a grandmother, Anne (Rooney) Loy, of Indiana; and a multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins residing in Virginia, California and Indiana.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Alice Rauch, pastor of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Lewisburg, officiating.
Burial with follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Milton.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray costs.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com
