NEW COLUMBIA - Dominick S. Stork, 59, of Pentz Road, New Columbia, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his home.
Born Oct. 10, 1961, in Frankfurt, Germany, he was the son of Charles and Brigitte (Koch) Stork of Coplay.
Nick was a graduate of Southern Lehigh High School and Lock Haven University. He retired in 2015 after 21 years from the Federal Bureau of Prisons as a case manager. Prior to that he worked for the Lehigh Valley Hospital Department of Psychiatry.
Nick's main concern in life was taking care of his family. He always put his family first, which was evident by his many acts of selflessness. Nick's passion was cheering on his daughters at their sporting events. Other favorite pastimes were cooking, gardening and taking on various projects around his home. He enjoyed going on rides with his daughters as they all sang country music in his truck together. He also enjoyed reading comics with his daughters. He had numerous friends from different phases in his life and always stayed in touch.
He is survived by his life companion, Lori Ficks, of New Columbia; four children, Kiersten Stork, of New Columbia, Calyn Stork, of New Columbia, Brett Stork of Douglasville, and Bryn Stork of Montoursville; a brother, Curt Stork (Susan), of Macungie; and a grandchild.
Friends and relatives will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 8, at Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, 5570 Musser Lane, Watsontown, where funeral services will be held at noon with the Rev. Dennis Zimmerman officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery in New Columbia.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
