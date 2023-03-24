Rodney E. Sampsell

GREENWOOD, Fla. — Rodney Eugene Sampsell, 78, of Greenwood Florida, originally from White Deer, PA, passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2023, at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida Born June, 4, 1944 in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Asa P. Smith Sr. and Naomi I. (Sampsell) Smith.
Rod graduated from Milton High School in Milton, PA ,in 1962. After high school he served in the Army and was in Vietnam in 1965 and '66 as a radio operator. His unit, a five-man team, was embedded with the locals in the small village of Tra Cu, in the My Cong Delta. For his service, he received the following awards: Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle), National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. He lived in Florida mostly over the past 30 years (Seminole, Sneads & Greenwood) and trips to PA were few and far between.
He was never married and had no children. Books and Beer were his first and second loves. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robin Smith and Asa Smith, Jr. He is survived by one brother, Timothy Smith, of Milton; and one sister, Rhonda L. Schack, of Lewisburg and a sister-in-law, Deborah Smith, of Lewisburg; six nieces, Sherri M. Smith, of Milton, Sonja Smith, of Maryland, Susan M. McLean, of Maryland, Brenda Stevenson of Mifflinburg, Regan L. Nowell, of Northumberland, Rachel Smith, of Florida; and two nephews, Keith Smith, New Columbia and Shannon Smith, Milton.
Contributions can be made to his burial fund at https://gofund.me/a42a08b0
Graveside services were 1 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at Tallahassee National Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.
