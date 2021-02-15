LEWISBURG - Connie Ann Cowher, 83, of Lewisburg, entered into eternal rest in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 5, 1937, in Milton and was the daughter of the late Earl W. and Kathryn E. (Neuer) Finck.
On Sept. 22, 1956, Connie married Charles F. “Charlie” Cowher Sr., who survives at the age of 85, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage together last year. Their marriage provided the foundation from which their family was built. Their unconditional love and unwavering support serves as an example for all present and future generations.
Connie enjoyed dancing, clouds, sunsets, her cats and her dog Cooper. Most of all, Connie loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Connie is survived by her children, Monica and Mike Fisher, Chip and Michelle (Singletary) Cowher, Shelly and Craig Adams and Chris Cowher; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie Tanner, Ross Fisher, Kati Powell, Ben Cowher, Ryan Adams, Whitney Jagielski, Jacob Cook, Casey Cowher, Bailey Cowher, Ally Cowher, Max Cowher and she was affectionately called Mimi by her grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by one brother, Earl Finck Jr. and one sister, Florence DeHart.
The family is planning to have a memorial service for Connie in May. “The Lady will have a Cuba Libre To Go!”
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation and Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. Online condolences can be sent to www.DaleRanck.com.
Commented