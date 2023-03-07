MILTON — Donna D. Budman, 80, of Milton, passed peacefully in her home on Tuesday March 7th 2023. Born on February 6th, 1943, in Milton PA. to Charles K. Derr Sr. and Mabel E. (Arnold) Derr, she was known for her love of family, her many cats that she had rescued through the years, collecting Depression Glass and Mrs. Albee Dolls awarded from her more than 50 years of Avon sales. She also loved Gardening, Flowers, Vegetable Gardens, and watching NASCAR and Indy Racing with her late husband Ronald R. Budman.
Donna worked at J.J. Newbury in Milton from the age of 16 until graduating from Milton High School in 1961. She wasted no time after graduation moving to Washington, D.C., where she worked at the Interstate Commerce Commission in the General Counsel’s Office as an Administrative Assistant. Donna moved home to Milton in December of 1964 and worked for the Folmer Gas and Oil Co. as a book keeper. In the late '60s she then went to work at Bucknell University as an Administrative Assistant. Donna also worked for Dr. Rich Daniels through much of the '80s.
She married her husband Ronald on October 18th, 1969, and they were married for 52 years until Ronald’s passing in January of 2021.
Donna is survived by sons Rory A. Budman and Jason R. Budman, a granddaughter Samantha Jo Krick-Budman, and a grandson, Gibson R. Budman, all of Milton, Pa. She is also survived by a sister, Valeda (Derr) Wesner of McEwensville. She was predeceased by a brother Charles K. Derr Jr. of Milton.
A celebration of life for both Donna and her late husband Ron, will be held at a later date with family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
