NEW COLUMBIA — Barry S. Snyder, 70, of New Columbia passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home.
Born in Lewisburg on June 18, 1951, he was the son of the late Paul and Freda (Atkins) Snyder.
Barry was a graduate of Milton High School and had worked as a carpenter for Homes by Integrity and was a farmer. He had served in the United States Marine Corps.
He was a member of the Cove Road Hunting Club and the American Legion in Montandon. He was a Sunday School teacher at Zion Lutheran Church in Turbotville and placed his heart in Christ at the Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton.
Barry is survived by two daughters, Cheyenne Autumn Snyder of Berwick and Lakota Rose Snyder of New Columbia; five grandchildren; a sister, Holly Dewalt Snyder of Williamsport; and two brothers, Telly Lewis Snyder of Watsontown and Jamie Charles Snyder of Pine Grove.
Following Barry’s wishes private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
