MILTON — Denise Zellers Clark, 62, of Milton, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville.
She was born in Lewisburg May 3, 1960, a daughter of James and Shirley (Wagner) Zellers of Milton. She was a graduate of Milton High School in the Class of 1978 and Central Penn Business School.
She was a secretary for various organizations, SEDA-COG and CSIU.
Denise was passionate about Penn State Athletics and attended various sporting events (WE ARE!). She enjoyed spending time with friends and family especially her two granddaughters.
Surviving in addition to her parents are a daughter Ashley Kalcich; granddaughters, Audrey and Lucy Kalcich; brother James (Joyce) Zellers II; niece Krysta Zellers; and a nephew, Nathan Zellers.
Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.
Donations in memory of Denise may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.