Keith E. Herr

MILTON — Keith E. “Butch” “Ben” Herr, 66, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home.
Born in Lewisburg on Aug. 12, 1955, he was the son of Roland B. Herr of Lewisburg and the late Alice J. (Shawley) Herr.
Butch was a 1973 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for several businesses, including ACF in Milton, PPL in Danville, and Coastal Pool Cleaning in Florida.
He was the oldest of “those Herr Kids” and was an avid collector of movies and music. He enjoyed laughing with family and friends, drinking cold beer, smoking good cigars and listening to great music. He was quick with a joke or a movie quote. One of his favorites to offer was “Ladies and Gentleman, take my advice: pull down your pants and slide on the ice." He lived his life just like his personality: big and loud.
In addition to his father, he is survived by two brothers, Jeff Herr and his wife Dawn of Selinsgrove, and Brian Herr and his wife Kim of Milton; and four sisters, Tina Longan and her husband Tim of Milton, Lisa Smith and her companion John Sterling of Mifflinburg, Michelle Pletcher and her husband Steve of Mifflinburg, and Dierdra Lower and her companion Kent Strohecker Mifflinburg.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Paradise Cemetery, Milton, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating. Family and friends are welcome.
Arrangements are under the care of Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
