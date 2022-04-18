DANVILLE — Dale L. Stamm, 91, of Danville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born Feb. 20, 1931, in Turbotville, he was the son of the late Harry and Olive Stamm. On June 24, 1961, he married the former Judith Ann Pinamonti and they celebrated 51 years of marriage until her passing on Aug. 5, 2012.
Dale was a graduate of Turbotville High School. He served honorably during the Koran Conflict in the US Air Force. He worked at TRW Danville and at Textron in Danville.
He was a member of Pine Street Evangelical Lutheran Church, Danville, and a member of the Masonic Temple in Danville. Dale enjoyed square dancing with his wife and loved working on his truck.
He is survived by his twin sons, Steven D. Stamm, of Pottsville, and Brian K. Stamm and his wife Uping, of Hermitage, Tenn.
In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Neil Stamm.
There will be a funeral service held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. Burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery.
To share a memory or condolence with the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
