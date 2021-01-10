MILTON — Bette I. Fogelman, 85, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Gardens at Millville.
Born Feb. 23, 1935, in Buffalo Township, Union County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Susie (Donachy) Heimbach. She was married to Norman H. Fogelman Jr. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Bette was a graduate of Milton High School and had served in the US Navy Reserves from 1955 to 1959.
She had worked for the Milton Shoe Company and was a personal caregiver. She was a member of the former St. John’s United Church of Christ in New Columbia.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Norman H. Fogelman III of Lewisburg; a daughter, Lisa D. Fogelman of Williamsport; a granddaughter, Sara Beck and her husband Jarred; two special grandchildren of the heart, Zane and Quentin Giering; a brother, Glenn Heimbach of Milton; and four sisters, Gladys Guffey of Lewisburg, Sara Clow of St. Louis, Linda Lower of Lewisburg, and Kay Tyson of Lewisburg.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer Heimbach, and two sisters, Helen Yordy and Ethel Guffey.
In keeping with her wishes, graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you perform an act of kindness for someone or make a contribution to a charity of your choice in Bette's name.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
