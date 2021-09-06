WATSONTOWN - Gladys E. Snyder, 87, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Born July 25, 1934, in Anthony Township, Montour County, she was the daughter of the late Calvin E. and Eva (Kirkner) Brouse. She was first married to Joseph S. Williams for 33 years, who preceded her in death in 2021, and more recently was married to Harold Snyder with whom she celebrated 33 years of marriage until his death Sept. 29, 2020.
Gladys played softball until the age of 50 and was on "Snyder's Salvage" all-star team. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, flower gardening, and canning. She was an avid bird-watcher and especially loved seeing cardinals.
Surviving is a son, Ed Williams of Williamsport; four daughters, Linda K. Clevenger in Maryland, Ginny Williams in Pennsylvania, Eva Clark in Maryland, and Hermi Kramm in Pennsylvania; a stepson, Adam H. Snyder and his wife Tori in Washington; a stepdaughter, April L. Snyder in Minnesota; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two stepgrandsons, a brother, Bobby Brouse; and three sisters, Betty Whitmoyer of Turbotville, Nellie Smith of Watsontown, and Pearl Hilner of McEwensville.
Preceding her in death besides her husbands was a son, Kenneth Williams; a sister, Mary Lyons, and two brothers, Walter and Paul Brouse.
A graveside service in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremations Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory of send a condolence to her family, visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.