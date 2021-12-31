LEWISBURG - Joyce M. Hackenberg, 92, of Lewisburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Rolling Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Millmont.
She was born May 30, 1929, in Kelly Point, a daughter of the late George and Hattie (Yost) Diefenbach. On Dec. 16, 1950, she married George Walter, who preceded her in death Sept. 3, 1998. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage. On March 3, 2001, she married Dean F. Hackenberg, who preceded her in death March 10, 2016. Together they celebrated 15 years of marriage.
Joyce was a 1947 graduate of Lewisburg High School. She retired from the former Pennsylvania House after 57 years of service.
She was a member of Dreisbach United Church of Christ, Lewisburg.
In her spare time she loved to attend public sales, visit antique shops, collect antiques, as well as sell them at the Rollermills. She assisted her sister and brother-in-law with antique shows. She also enjoyed having yard sales.
Surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, George Jr. and Judy Diefenbach, of Seattle,
Wash.; 17 nieces and nephews, Donna Degling, of St. Louis, Mo., Trina Gallup, of Milheim, Kevin Baker, of Winfield, Joni Harrison, of Turbotville, Scott Heiss, Max Heiss, Gregg Heiss and Holly Snyder, all of Mifflinburg, Megan Diefenbach and Matthew Diefenbach, both of Seattle, Wash., Jamie Wagner, of Mifflinburg, Doug Walter, of Lewisburg, David Walter, of Kreamer, Bob Diefenbach, of Lewisburg, Larry Diefenbach, of Seattle, Wash., Joyce Bennett, of San Francisco, and Patsy Troup, of Lewisburg; and two stepsons, James and Joseph Hackenberg and their families, of Philadelphia.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by a half brother, Elwood Diefenbach; three sisters, Lucille Baker, June Heiss and Beatrice Wenrick; one niece, Roberta Walter, and three nephews, Kenny and Marlin Walter, and Donald Pontius.
Due to COVID concerns, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
